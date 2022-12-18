Want to continue Chennaiyin FC's unbeaten home run against Kerala Blasters: Thomas Brdaric

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric expects a wonderful atmosphere in the stands as Chennaiyin FC host its arch-rival Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. This rivalry between the two clubs is significant as Ivan Vukomanovic's side are looking to break another unpleasant record of not winning a game at the Marina Arena. At the same time, home team would want to continue their unbeaten streak in Chennai against their rivals from Kochi.

Brdaric addressed the media in the pre-match press conference along with Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, the only local lad in the current squad who played in this fixture before. The head coach also updated the playing 11 and the importance of Nasser El khayati. "The good target is to continue this streak and (now) it is a different circumstance. We are aware of that. Fans as well on the fire, the spark should jump all the time. Till now, the fans can identify with our playing style and it should be the case on Monday also," Brdaric said in a pre-match press conference.

Talking about Kerala Blasters FC who are on a five-match winning streak, Brdaric said that every person in his team has to work against the ball in common sense and not give the opponent spaces. "We respect their results. We know how to deal with that and to understand that no team is to be underestimated even if they have good results. We have to be wary of the guards and to understand how we have to play against the ball, to have a good pressing, everybody should work against the ball in a common sense and not give the opponent spaces and allow them to unfold their game. Our aim is to give them stress and force mistakes and then we have to exploit it. This is one approach," he added.

"On the other hand, we don't choose to forget our game. We also have our strengths. We worked this week, especially on how we want to catch them, how we want to play in an opening because they are a good pressing team and to deal with that, we should know how. The team is in good shape, with a very pretty good atmosphere. I like it, but we have to extend this preparation and go into competition mode on Monday," he further stated. (ANI)

