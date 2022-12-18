Left Menu

Players with most games in World Cup history

PTI | Doha | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:39 IST
Players with most games in World Cup history 26_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22) 25_Lothar Matthaus, Germany (1982-98) 24_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14) 23_Paolo Maldini, Italy (1990-2002) 22_Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2006-22) 21_Uwe Seeler, West Germany (1958-70) 21_Wladyslaw Zmuda, Poland (1974-86) 21_Diego Maradona, Argentina (1982-94) 20_Grzegorz Lato, Poland (1974-82) 20_Cafu, Brazil (1994-2006) 20_Philipp Lahm, Germany (2006-14) 20_Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2006-14) 20_Javier Mascherano, Argentina (2006-18) 20_Hugo Lloris, France (2010-22).

