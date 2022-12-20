Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 women's under-18 qualifiers set to start from Tuesday

In the round-robin league stage, each Pool will have six teams. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Association of Odisha comprise Pool A.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 14:29 IST
Khelo India Youth Games 2022 women's under-18 qualifiers set to start from Tuesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women's Under 18) Qualifiers will begin on Tuesday at the KIIT Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with teams from 12 states competing for a chance to compete in the Final on December 30th and end the year on a high note. In the round-robin league stage, each Pool will have six teams. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Association of Odisha comprise Pool A. Pool B includes Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Manipur.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the Quarter Finals on December 27. The winners will progress to the Semi-Finals on December 29, followed by the Final on December 30. The top 7 teams and hosts Madhya Pradesh will also get a chance to showcase their skills in the 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from 4 to 10 February 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "A player wants to be on the field every day because the more you play, the better you get, and there is no other alternative to this. The upcoming KIYG qualifier tournament is giving them yet another opportunity to showcase their talent and hone their skill. I am therefore really excited for these players and would like to take this opportunity to wish them luck for their respective matches." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022