City of Lakes Strikes a Chord of Art, Music and Dance at 6th Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival

• Hindustan Zinc along with Rajasthan Tourism and Seher brought together 120 artists from all over the world for 3 days to the people of Rajasthan • Farhan Akhtar, Papon, Raghu Dixit, Parvaaz, Abakorao and many more artists were the highlights of the musical extravaganza Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India's biggest world music extravaganza, ended on a high note of rock, classic, fusion and vocals. The 3-day festival brought to the state of Rajasthan and people by Hindustan Zinc in association with Rajasthan Tourism and produced by Seher brought a total of 120 artists from various countries.

This year, the theme of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival focused on the revival of forgotten musical instruments like the Sarangi by giving local musicians an international platform to showcase their talent. The 3-day extravaganza witnessed performances of multiple Sarangi artists which also saw a performance of 20 celebrated Sarangi players on first day by Yaar Mohammad Langa and Group.

On the closure of the 6th edition of Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, said, "The Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival in partnership with Hindustan Zinc & Rajasthan Tourism surpassed our expectations. Grooving to the tunes of various artists like Farhan Akhtar, Dhruv Viswanath & Portuguese artists with the whole of Udaipur was an admirable experience. This was a festival to remember forever, a festival of the masses, a festival of global music - #VedantaUWMF.'' The very first day of the festival witnessed power-packed performances by renowned singers from India and the world like Papon, Jasleen Aulakh, Parvaaz, Abakorao, and others. The first day made the city of lakes grooving and set the ball rolling for the days to come ahead.

After the performance at the music festival, Papon said," Performing at this music festival was a surreal experience. The audiences here are true music lovers, and it was great to see them groove. I am incredibly thankful to Seher and Hindustan Zinc Limited for offering me the opportunity to perform at the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival." On the second day the chilly mornings of Udaipur witnessed the soulful tunes of violin by Nandini Shankar at the mystic Manji Ka Ghat with a performance of Launeddas an instrument of Sardinian tradition by Bruno Loi. The breezy afternoon brought the youthful Indie-pop and Portuguese tunes on the Fatehsagar Paal sidelining the beautiful lake and musical tunes to the people of Rajasthan.

Saturday night in the city brought together a mix of artists from Portugal, Zimbabwe & Spain, bringing the world music to everyone. The night was a mix of Latin urban performance by Senza along with Afro Grooves, Jazz & Soul music by Blessing Bled followed by contemporary Indian folk by The Raghu Dixit Project. The night ended on the notes of Techno-rumba by Habla De Mí En Presente, a young Spanish pop band. The chilly atmosphere of Udaipur subsided with the power packed performances by the artists which filled the air with joy and high spirits of the audience.

Th final day started with peaceful bhajans and Indian classical musical performances. The mystic Manji Ka Ghat was filled with a sense of spirituality by young artists from India – Amrit Ramnath & Australia – Srijani Ghose. The beautiful lake Pichola was beating with every performance and hymns which for a moment brought the waves to a pause at the beautiful setting at Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival.

The afternoon stage at Fatehsagar Paal saw the spirited spirits of people enjoying the musical tunes of Anoushka Maskey, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Aabha Hanjura while beating the Sunday laziness basking in the afternoon sunshine.

The 6th edition of Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival ended with Naveen Koomar ft. Harjot Kaur and Vedang, India's premier Solo Percussive Acoustic Guitarist Dhruv Visvanath, the Electric Percussions Orchestra from France, Albaluna from Portugal, and Farhan Akhtar. The audiences humming the tunes of Zinda, Pichle Saat Dinon mein, Tum Ho Toh showcased the spirit & enthusiasm of the people towards music and how music has the power of uniting people.

Farhan Akhtar, said, "It was great performing at the Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival. I felt like the audience could connect with every artist and their unique style. The local musicians were inspiring, and their performance motivates us of the need for more such efforts and platforms." The festival hosted the Vedanta Talent Hunt, which aimed at giving local artists from Udaipur and neighboring districts a platform to showcase their talent. On the last day of the event, the winning artists, Vasudha from Udaipur, Vinod Kumawat from Rajsamand, Ankit Chauhan from Udaipur, Navdeep Jhala from Ajmer and Frank Rose from Ajmer received certificates from PST Rajasthan Tourism Gayatri Rathore along with Arun Misra CEO – Hindustan Zinc Limited and Sanjeev Bhargava – Founder, Seher. The winners showcased their talent to the people of Udaipur at the afternoon stage on the second & third of the festival, mesmerizing the audiences with artistic prowess.

