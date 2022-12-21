Millions of Argentines flood Buenos Aires to cheer Messi and co

Millions of ecstatic Argentines flooded onto the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to cheer the country's World Cup-winning soccer squad led by star Lionel Messi, with crowds so enormous it brought the open-top bus parade to a standstill.

The players were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned due to security concerns because of the crowd size, estimated by local media at four million people. They were transferred from their parade bus to helicopters. "The World Champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of popular joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti wrote on Twitter.

"Let's continue to celebrate in peace and show them our love and admiration!" Television images showed people all over the city, huge crowds waiting around the central Obelisco, while many more took over highways to try to catch a glimpse of their returning champions in surely one of the largest turnouts in history.

"It's crazy, it's incredible, it's the best thing that can happen to you in life," said Matias Gomez, 25, a metalworker. "It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today."

The team had arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at Ezeiza airport where despite it being around 3am (0600 GMT) thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country's last World Cup victory. By around midday millions had already congregated in downtown Buenos Aires, with major roads shut down for the parade. People held up banners of Messi and late icon Diego Maradona, played instruments or climbed lampposts or bus stops.

The Argentine capital has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world's highest inflation rates. The victory, in a penalty shootout after a whipsaw game, made the country world champions for the first time since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy in 1986 and the third in total.

The government made Tuesday a national holiday to allow fans to celebrate the win. 'I CAN'T CRY ANY MORE'

As the open-top bus snaked through the city, players danced and cheered with fans who circled the bus. Police were having to hold people back to allow the vehicle to move forward on its slow journey towards the centre of town. But eventually they could go no further.

"They don't let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisco. The security agents that escorted us won't allow us to move forward," tweeted Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). "A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players."

Messi, 35, has burnished his reputation as one of the world's greatest ever with the win as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintillating 3-3 draw after extra time. He has said it was his last match in the World Cup, though he plans to play a few more games for the national side.

At times it has felt that the whole country has been partying through the night from Sunday onwards in the southern hemisphere summer, the joy of victory infecting everyone with cars regularly blaring their horns in celebration. "There are people lying on the floor who came straight from the last party to get up and keep partying," said Elio Maisares, 25, as he celebrated in the city where everyone and everything was covered in the white-and-blue of the "Albiceleste".

"Just look at all this, look at everything that is painted in light blue and white. Along the roads, the highways, all the people are rooting for Argentina," he said. "It's really impressive, it's unique, what a way to cry. I cried this morning, yesterday, the day before yesterday, I can't cry anymore, it's incredible!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)