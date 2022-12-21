Ireland's Lorcan Tucker to miss T20I series against Zimbabwe

Star wicketkeeper batter of the team, Lorcan Tucker is set to miss Ireland's T20I series in Zimbabwe to play franchise cricket next month. Lorcan Tucker will miss the T20 matches of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour next month to play in the Abu Dhabi International League T20 (Paul Stirling has also been granted permission to participate in the league).

Tucker will still play for Ireland in the one-day internationals against Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe tour will feature three T20 Internationals, followed by three one-day internationals. All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Ross Adair has been added to the squad for T20Is against Zimbabwe. Adair made his List A debut for Northern Knights in 2021, he however, first appeared for the Knights in a T20 match in August 2020. His last inter-provincial match was in July 2022 when he struck 111 from 49 balls and claimed 1-28 demonstrating his all-round talent. Adair's first international call-up comes after Cricket Ireland signed a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to permit Lorcan Tucker to miss the T20 matches of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

Also granted permission to play in an upcoming franchise cricket opportunity is Harry Tector, who will feature in the new Nepal T20. However, Tector will join up with the Irish squad ahead of the Zimbabwe fixtures and not miss any international matches. "The Selectors have recognised the development opportunity for Lorcan Tucker in taking up the franchise T20 tournament opportunity next month given the location and quality of players involved. While he had previously been named in the Irish squad for the Zimbabwe tour, we considered that the chance opportunity for Lorcan to play in the UAE franchise league would give him an experience that could greatly benefit his game, while allowing us an opportunity to expand our international talent pool," Andrew White, National Selector, said in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket.

"Given the extremely busy year ahead, we have taken advantage of this circumstance to bring in Ross Adair for his first international call up. Ross may be relatively new to representative cricket at this level but is very familiar with operating in a high-performance set-up given his previous professional career in rugby. Since turning his focus to cricket, Ross has not only demonstrated a hard-working and dedicated approach to his game but has successfully adopted a dynamic and positive style of play in T20 cricket that reflects the philosophy that Heinrich and his staff have been instilling in our white-ball squads." "Ross is still early on in his cricket development, and would likely have been selected for the Ireland Wolves first as a stepping-stone to international cricket, but we believe he has displayed the talent, skill and mindset that will hopefully see him make the step up successfully. Getting your first call-up to an international squad is always an exciting time, and we wish Ross well in the coming weeks," he added.

After receiving the call from National Selector Andrew White, Ross Adair said: "I'm absolutely delighted with the call up, but I'm not sure it's really sunk in yet if I'm honest. It's a huge honour for me and now I just can't wait to get away on tour." "I have always wanted to push myself and get to as high a level as possible. I had a fairly open and honest conversation with Gary Wilson a couple of years ago - Gary is someone I trust very much and wouldn't mince his words too often, so when he said that there was a chance - a small chance, but a chance nonetheless - that's what I wanted. I love my cricket and to have the opportunity to potentially represent Ireland at the highest level with Mark, would mean the world to me," he added.

The Ireland Men's T20I squad is: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Ben White. The Ireland Men's ODI squad is: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker. (ANI)

