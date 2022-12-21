Soccer-Sevilla part ways with Isco

Sevilla have reached an agreement with midfielder Isco to terminate his contract, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid player arrived in Sevilla in August and has made 19 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

The 30-year-old had left Real Madrid in May after nine years, winning 19 trophies including three league titles, five Champions League trophies and four Club World Cups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)