Cricket-West Indies name Coley interim coach for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours

West Indies have named Andre Coley as interim head coach for their upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa after Phil Simmons stepped down in October following the team's exit from the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. West Indies will play two tests against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo in February, before a multi-format tour of South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 10:00 IST
Andre Coley (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI

West Indies have named Andre Coley as interim head coach for their upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa after Phil Simmons stepped down in October following the team's exit from the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Former Jamaica wicketkeeper Coley is currently the coach of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) academy programme and was previously assistant for the senior men's and women's teams.

"I look forward to the tours ahead and the opportunity to make a tangible and meaningful contribution to the growth of West Indies cricket," said the 48-year-old, who was assistant under Simmons when West Indies won their second T20 World Cup title in 2016. West Indies will play two tests against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo in February, before a multi-format tour of South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

