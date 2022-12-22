Left Menu

NADA India announces registered Testing Pool List for 2023

NADA India's RTP list 2023 has a total of 149 athletes from 24 sports disciplines. Seven athletes with Disabilities have been also included, list will be available on the NADA India website from January 1, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:26 IST
NADA India announces registered Testing Pool List for 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NADA India RTP List for the year 2023 will be available on the NADA India website from January 1, 2023. With 60 female and 89 male athletes, NADA India's RTP list 2023, with a total of 149 athletes, is based on a comprehensive risk assessment across all high-priority sports disciplines and includes athletes from 24 sports disciplines. Seven athletes with disabilities have been included in the list. Notice of inclusion in the RTP list has been issued to all concerned athletes with a copy to the national and international sports federations.

All athletes in the RTP list will be required to provide their whereabouts on a quarterly basis, including the address for overnight accommodations, activity schedules, competition schedules and locations and a daily 60-minute time slot for each day where they'll be available and accessible for testing and liable for a potential missed test. To enable proper planning, the athletes are required to provide the details for each quarter 15 days before the beginning of the quarter.

An athlete is liable to provide the whereabouts information timely, failing which a notice of whereabouts filing failure will be issued to the athlete. If an athlete in the RTP commits three whereabouts failures (which can be a combination of filing failure and/or missed tests) in one 12-month period, this may constitute an Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The athlete may be sanctioned for a period of ineligibility of 12 to 24 months (first offence) or more for subsequent offences. NADA India is also undertaking efforts to orient the athletes about the whereabouts filing process on the WADA ADAMS platform or Athlete Central Application. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022