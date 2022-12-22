NADA India announces registered Testing Pool List for 2023

The NADA India RTP List for the year 2023 will be available on the NADA India website from January 1, 2023. With 60 female and 89 male athletes, NADA India's RTP list 2023, with a total of 149 athletes, is based on a comprehensive risk assessment across all high-priority sports disciplines and includes athletes from 24 sports disciplines. Seven athletes with disabilities have been included in the list. Notice of inclusion in the RTP list has been issued to all concerned athletes with a copy to the national and international sports federations.

All athletes in the RTP list will be required to provide their whereabouts on a quarterly basis, including the address for overnight accommodations, activity schedules, competition schedules and locations and a daily 60-minute time slot for each day where they'll be available and accessible for testing and liable for a potential missed test. To enable proper planning, the athletes are required to provide the details for each quarter 15 days before the beginning of the quarter.

An athlete is liable to provide the whereabouts information timely, failing which a notice of whereabouts filing failure will be issued to the athlete. If an athlete in the RTP commits three whereabouts failures (which can be a combination of filing failure and/or missed tests) in one 12-month period, this may constitute an Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The athlete may be sanctioned for a period of ineligibility of 12 to 24 months (first offence) or more for subsequent offences. NADA India is also undertaking efforts to orient the athletes about the whereabouts filing process on the WADA ADAMS platform or Athlete Central Application. (ANI)

