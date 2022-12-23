Left Menu

Soccer-Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City. Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match.

Updated: 23-12-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 04:52 IST
Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday. Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match. Charlton, who were last in the Premier League in 2007, overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after a 0-0 draw and were rewarded with a trip to 20-times English champions Manchester United, who beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The matches will be played in the week beginning Jan. 9.

