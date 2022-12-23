Soccer-Roma's Karsdorp is victim of mobbing campaign - FIFPRO

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 04:53 IST
Global soccer players' union FIFPRO on Thursday criticised AS Roma's treatment of their defender Rick Karsdorp following comments made about him by coach Jose Mourinho, saying the Dutchman has been the victim of a mobbing campaign. Mourinho said a Roma player had shown a poor attitude during their 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo in November. He did not name the player but Italian media reported it was Karsdorp he was referring to.

"Karsdorp has been accused in public of being a 'traitor', a hurtful and baseless term that club management has failed to address or apologise for, and fans have repeatedly used to confront him and his family," FIFPRO said in a statement. "Furthermore, he has been made the subject of an unjustified disciplinary case. These acts apparently are a way to deflect from the club's poor recent performances and aimed to put unjustified pressure on the player.

"Such behaviour is incompatible with the FIFA Regulations..." Roma, who sit seventh in the Serie A standings, won only one of their last five league games and resume their Serie A campaign at home to Bologna on Jan. 4.

"Karsdorp has the full support of both FIFPRO and Dutch players' union VVCS," FIFPRO said. FIFPRO General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said clubs must take care of their players.

"We call on AS Roma to immediately comply with that duty of care and ensure that Rick Karsdorp is treated fairly, and that his rights are respected," he said. Roma were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

