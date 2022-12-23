BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Taijul Islam's triple strike reduces visitors to 86/3 (Lunch, Day 2)

Taijul Islam struck thrice in the first session of the second day to reduce India to 86/3 at lunch in the second test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The left-arm spinner dismissed KL Rahul, Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to hand the advantage to the the hosts.

Resuming their innings at 19/0, Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) were extremely conservative in the morning. Both batters found run-scoring difficult as the Bangladeshi bowlers were brilliant with their lines and lengths on a difficult pitch that aided the bowlers.

The bowlers kept probing and finally got rid of stand-in captain KL Rahul in the 14th over. Taijul found the right-hander in front of the wicket and ended the batter's scratchy stay at the crease for just 10 runs. Gill also followed his captain to the pavilion, getting dismissed in a similar fashion for 20 runs.

Virat Kohli and Pujara then steadied the innings and were looking confident against the Bangladeshi bowlers. But then Taijul struck for the third time to dismiss Pujara for 24 runs. The wicket reduced India to 72/3. The batter reached the tally of 7000 runs in test cricket overtaking Bradman's 6996 run count en route to his 24-run knock.

Rishabh Pant played his shots from the moment he set foot on the crease while Virat made sure that India walked into lunch with no further hiccups. The spinners produced some tidy overs in tandem and restrained scoring as Taijul emerged as the session's top bowler by taking all three wickets.

Virat was unbeaten on 18 runs while Pant made 14 before the umpires called the lunch break, with India at 86/3. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's four-wicket hauls helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227 on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 as Ashwin and Umesh starred for India with 4 wickets each and Unadkat got two wickets. Bad light forced early stumps, India's score at 19/0 with Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 184/5 (Mominul Haque 84, Mushfiqur Rahim 26; Umesh Yadav 4-25) vs India 86/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 24, Shubhman Gill 20; Taijul Islam 3-24) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)