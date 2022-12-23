Refreshed and ready to play the game: Lanning returns to captain Australia against Pakistan

''Refreshed and ready to play the game,'' World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning is set to return from her break and lead Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan next month.

The 30-year-old had taken time off from the game to focus on herself following Australia's gold-medal finish at the Commonwealth Games in August.

She missed the women's Big Bash League and the recently-concluded tour of India due to her break, that lasted five months.

''I can't wait to be out on the field again with @auswomencricket against Pakistan.

Sometimes you just have to hit pause, step back and take a breather. That's certainly what I needed,'' Lanning posted on her Instagram on Friday.

''The past 6 months have taught me a lot. I've learnt so much about myself and who and what is important to me. I've always played my cards pretty close to my chest. ''This experience has given me a greater appreciation of how opening up and talking to the people that care about you really can make the tough times feel easier. It's ok to ask for help and admit that you don't have everything under control.

''Having enjoyed some time and space. I feel refreshed and ready to play the game that I love in teams that love. It's such an exciting time for the game and I can't wait to be part of it!'' she added.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday named a 13-member squad for the three-match ODI series at home, starting January 16.

''Meg brings so much to the side both on and off the field, and it's pleasing to welcome her back at such an important time with the T20 World Cup just over a month away,'' national selector Shawn Flegler was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who led the Australian team in the tour of India, will miss the series due to a leg injury.

Healy had strained her right calf while batting in the fourth T20I last week.

''Alyssa won't have recovered from her calf injury in time, so that presents an opportunity for Beth to take the gloves in her absence,'' Flegler said.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath will serve as Lanning's deputy.

Squad ==== Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)