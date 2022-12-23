Left Menu

Cricket-Punjab Kings break IPL auction record to sign England's Curran

Curran returned to the Punjab Kings for a staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) following a fierce bidding war involving the Chennai Super Kings. Curran previously played for the Punjab Kings in 2019. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan and England batter Joe Root went unsold. ($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

Reuters | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:02 IST
Sam Curran Image Credit: Twitter(@CurranSM)
Curran previously played for the Punjab Kings in 2019. The fee surpassed the previous highest bid of 162.5 million rupees, paid by the Rajasthan Royals for South African all-rounder Chris Morris last year.

The previous record fee paid for Morris was broken once more on Friday, with Mumbai Indians paying 175 million rupees for Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green. The Chennai Super Kings made up for missing out on Curran by signing England red-ball captain Ben Stokes for 162.5 million rupees.

Batsman Harry Brook, who has made waves since his England Twenty20 international and test debuts this year, became the first millionaire of the day after being signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan and England batter Joe Root went unsold.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

