IPL 2023 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad secure Adil Rashid's services for INR 2 crore

Adam Zampa went unsold at his base price of INR 1.50 crore.

Adil Rashid . Image Credit: ANI
England star legspinner Adil Rashid has been brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 2 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. A bid came from SRH and nobody else at all. At the price of 2 crore he was brought by SRH. Adil Rashid came into the IPL 2023 player auctions riding on England's T20 World Cup winning campaign. Notoriously known for keeping some of the biggest T20 batsmen at bay, Adil Rashid has consistently taken the scalps of some of the world's most explosive players. The English leggy has different variations under his arsenal but his weapon of choice is his wicked googly.

Rashid is known for bowling economical spells and can slow down the opposition's run rate when coming into the bowl. His ability to bowl at any phase of the game is another bonus point which teams will be looking for and is also very handy with the bat lower down the order, allowing teams to bat more deeply and making him a valuable buy this IPL 2023 Auction. Adam Zampa went unsold at his base price of 1.50 crore. Tabraiz Shamsi and Mujeeb ur Rahman also went unsold in the ongoing auction.

Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20I, Adam Zampa has been in sensational form since 2020. Having previously featured in three seasons of the IPL, Zampa has represented the Pune and Bangalore franchises. On the other hand, a lovely new-ball swing bowler from Australia Jhye Richardson has made a name in the international and domestic circuit. In BBL figures read 3 for 26 and 4 for 9. Richardson has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.50 crore. (ANI)

