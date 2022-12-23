Soccer-Witan goal earns Indonesia opening Asean win over Cambodia

Indonesia launched their challenge for the Asean Championship with a 2-1 win over Cambodia in Jakarta on Friday as the Philippines bounced back from an opening day loss to secure a 5-1 victory over Brunei.

The Indonesians, who finished as runners-up last year but have never won the Southeast Asian title, sealed the win when Witan Sulaeman scored from close range 10 minutes before the end of the first half. Egy Maulana had put Shin Tae-yong's side in front with seven minutes on the clock only for Saret Krya to level for the Cambodians eight minutes later.

The win moves Indonesia level on three points with defending champions Thailand in Group A alongside the Philippines and Cambodia, who have both played twice. The Philippines eased to their first win in the competition against Brunei in Manila after an opening day loss against Cambodia on Tuesday.

Kenshiro Daniels scored for the second game in a row to give the Azkals a seventh minute lead and Sandro Reyes netted his first ever international goal five minutes later to double the Philippines' advantage. Jesus Melliza hit his side's third five minutes after the interval and Sebastian Rasmussen added the fourth a minute later after a mistake by goalkeeper Haimi Nyaring.

Razimie Ramili pulled one back for Brunei with 20 minutes remaining only for Rasmussen to restore his side's four-goal advantage two minutes from time with his second of the game. The group phase of the Asean Championship, which brings together 10 nations from across Southeast Asia, continues until Jan. 3 with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last four.

The semi-finals will be played on a home-and-away basis on Jan. 6 and 9 with the final to be held on Jan. 13 and 16.

