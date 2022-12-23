Sarita wins gold in 59kg, RSPB emerges overall champions in National Wrestling Ch'ship

World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor (59kg) and Sangeeta Phogat (62kg) retained their respective titles at the senior wrestling championships as they cruised through depleted fields, here on Friday. Sarita, an RSPB athlete, got the better of Delhi's Simran in the 59kg final while Sangeeta, wife of Tokyo Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, defeated Delhi grappler Sumitra in her gold medal match. Bhagwan Shri of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh's Pooja Yadav bagged the bronze medals in the 59kg weight category. Himachal Pradesh's Sanika and Vaishnavi of Maharashtra clinched the 62kg bronze medals.

Elsewhere on the concluding day of the tournament, Delhi's Sushma won the gold in the 53kg category, beating Pooja Jat of Madhya Pradesh in the final. The bronze in this event were won by Swati Shinde of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh's Sheetal Tomar.

In the 57kg category, in the absence of Anshu Malik, RSPB's Mansi defeated Haryana's Sito to bag the gold. Delhi Rajani and Maharashtra's Sonali clinched the bronze medals respectively.

Services Sports Control Board's Bhateri won the 65kg gold, beating Monia of RSPB. The bronze went to Monika of Rajasthan and Punjab's Jaspreet Kaur. The 72kg gold was won by Haryana's Reetika, who beat RSPB's Nikki, while the bronze medals went to Uttar Pradesh's Rajani and Manipur's Tombi Devi.

RSPB clinched the overall team championship with 192 points ahead of Haryana (153 points) and Maharashtra (125 points). The second Grand Prix in Senior and Under-17 category will be held in Rohtak from December 28 to 29.

