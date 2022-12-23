PCB overhaul: Wasim's contract terminated, committees formed after 2019 disbanded

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim's contract has been terminated by the new PCB management committee, which is led by Najam Sethi. All committees established by the now-defunct 2019 constitution have also been dismantled. The new chairman made this choice as his first action after taking over on Thursday.

Wasim, a former Pakistani batter, was appointed chief selector in December 2020, and it was anticipated that this system would continue through the ODI World Cup in 2023. He was fired over email on Friday. Wasim's final selection was for the New Zealand series test team at home. Pakistan played 16 tests during his presidency, winning eight of them and losing six of them, including two home series against Australia (1-0) and England (3-0). In the 2021 and 2022 editions of the men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the final. Pakistan played 55 T20Is during Wasim's tenure, winning 34 and losing 18. Pakistan also won ten and lost five of the 15 ODIs.

"We are going to disband all committees today because they were constituted under the 2019 constitution that has been revoked and shall reconstitute them under the new SRO," said Sethi as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Sana Mir, the previous captain of the Pakistani women's team, has chosen not to serve on the new management committee in order to concentrate on her work with FICA and as a broadcaster. Shahid Afridi has also declined the invitation to join the committee in order to focus on his foundation.

Ramiz Raja and his Board were recently ousted by the Pakistani government after the PCB's 2019 constitution was revoked and a 14-member committee chaired by Sethi was given full executive authority to work on restoring the department structure, which had been eliminated in 2019 after Imran Khan was elected as the nation's prime minister (the PM of Pakistan is automatically the PCB's patron-in-chief). The new committee will have 120 days to amend the PCB constitution, replacing the 2019 version with the 2014 version. According to the 2014 constitution, the committee will be in charge of choosing a chairman and creating a board of governors.

Pakistan was whitewashed for the first time at home after England managed to clean sweep the three-match test series 3-0. (ANI)

