Bangladesh's second innings fold for 231, India need 145 to win second Test

Updated: 24-12-2022 15:04 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings on day 3 to set themselves a target of 145 to win the second and final Test here on Saturday.

In the post lunch session, Bangladesh lost their remaining three wickets -- Litton Das (73), Taijul Islam (1) and Khaled Ahmed (4).

Das had led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs.

