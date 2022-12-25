Left Menu

Ashwin, Shreyas batted really well to take India to victory: Tendulkar

India beat Bangladesh by a narrow margin of three wickets against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Ashwin, Shreyas batted really well to take India to victory: Tendulkar
Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin during their match-winning partnership against Bangladesh in Dhaka Test (Image: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Bangladesh bowlers for putting up a great fight while also heaping praise on Ashwin and Iyer. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot but @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted really well to take India to victory!"

The Test series victory was the 16th win in a row in Asia for the Men in Blue. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock in the second innings. The off-spinner also contributed with the ball, picking up six wickets which included four-wicket haul in the first innings to help his side take 87-run lead. He scalped two wickets in the second innings to bowl out Bangladesh for 231. This was India's first Test series win under the leadership of KL Rahul. With this three-wicket win, India moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Brief Scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

