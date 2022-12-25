Such an honour to don whites for country again: Jaydev Unadkat after series win over Bangladesh

Following his side's pulsating three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test, Indian pace veteran Jaydev Unadkat expressed happiness at being given an ooportunity to don the whites after more than a decade. India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling contest in the second test to seal the series 2-0 here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

"What a wonderful victory!! Such an honour to don the whites for our country, again.. #INDvsBAN #TeamIndia," tweeted Unadkat after the win. Before this, Unadkat had played his debut Test back in December 2010 against South Africa. He had went wicketless in that match.

However, he played well in the second Test, taking 2/50 in the first innings and 1/17 in the second. In the low-scoring match, he also contributed with the willow scoring 14* and 13. Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India.

India aggregated 314 in their first innings, with Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posting valuable knocks. Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) were the standout bowlers for the hosts. Bangladesh outscored themselves in their second innings but were still bundled out for 231. Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) scored valuable half-centuries, while in lower middle-order/lower order, Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) also scored some important runs after Bangladesh were reduced to six for 113.

Axar Patel (3/68) was the leading bowler for India while Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets apiece. Umesh also got a wicket. Brief Scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63). (ANI)

