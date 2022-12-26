Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic

Cuba said on Saturday the United States had granted permission for some of its top ballplayers to participate in the World Baseball Classic on the national team. Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo, president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, said in a statement that organizers of the event scheduled for March had received a license allowing Cubans currently playing in the Major Leagues or residing in the United States to join the Cuban team.

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Soccer-Former Uruguay midfielder O'Neill dies at 49

Former Uruguay midfielder Fabian O'Neill, who played for Cagliari and Nacional at the club level, died on Sunday at the age of 49, Uruguay's soccer federation said. ESPN reported that O'Neill had been admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma with bleeding due to chronic liver disease.

Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak

D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions' three-game winning streak.

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.

Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal

The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood. Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following 120 minutes of action, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for France.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to No. 2 in all-time goals

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal, tying Howe, at 18:22 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. He then scored his 802nd career goal, passing Howe, with an empty-netter with a minute remaining in the third period.

NFL roundup: Cowboys down Eagles in pivotal NFC East battle

Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, preventing the Eagles from clinching in the NFC East and the conference's top overall seed in the playoffs. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.

Tennis-Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz said that if a men's player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-ranked American told tennis publication Clay. While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport's top level has done the same so far.

NFL-Baby, it's cold outside: Teams, fans adapt as deep freeze hits U.S

The National Football League (NFL) was hit by the cold that pummeled the United States on Saturday as fans bundled up to watch late-season showdowns in punishing conditions. Cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia were expected to experience their coldest-ever Christmas Eve as an arctic blast gripped much the United States, roiling travel plans during the busy holiday season.

