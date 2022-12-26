Left Menu

Don't be disheartened if you concede, move to next level: Reid to Indian hockey players

Indian mens hockey team coach Graham Reid has warned his players against getting caught up in the moment and advised them to raise their game to the next level if they concede a goal in next months FIH World Cup. Reid believes a positive mind-set is necessary while playing in a major tournament like the World Cup.India will open their World Cup campaign against Spain in Rourkela on January 13, the first day of the tournament.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:22 IST
Don't be disheartened if you concede, move to next level: Reid to Indian hockey players
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid has warned his players against getting caught up in the moment and advised them to raise their game to the next level if they concede a goal in next month's FIH World Cup. Reid believes a positive mind-set is necessary while playing in a major tournament like the World Cup.

India will open their World Cup campaign against Spain in Rourkela on January 13, the first day of the tournament. ''You (Indian players) sort of get caught up in the moment when you play an event of this magnitude (World Cup). Don't let yourself get caught up in the moment. It could get quite daunting when you lose the ball, or concede a goal,'' said Reid, who was part of the Australian side during the 1990 World Cup in Lahore.

''It is important to develop 'the next thing' mentality. You can't change what happened so you just move on to the next task at hand, stay focused on what's to be done,'' he added. Describing how the Australian team prepared for the World Cup in 1990, Reid said shutting the mind to the ''raucous spectators'' and ''playing silently'' had done the Kookaburras a world of good during his playing days.

''In the lead up (to the 1990 World Cup), we played smaller games, and played silently -- we were not allowed to talk. A recording of the crowd on loudspeakers would play in the background and we learnt not to rely on calling out but had to get used to turning around and looking,'' he said in a release issued by Hockey India. ''We had to learn to blanket out the sound. And this time in Odisha, it will be just as important for us to be prepared for the crowd.'' Reid admitted that due to the highly-competitive nature of modern hockey, it was very difficult to pick the favourites for the mega-event, which will be staged jointly by Bhbaneswar and Rourkela. ''It is so difficult to pick a team. If I think about it today, I could pick Australia, Belgium and India; and tomorrow I could come back with Netherlands, Germany and India,'' he said. ''Of course, I would put India in the top three because if we play well, we have a good opportunity to get there. Any of these top eight can win this World Cup. It is both daunting and exciting at the same time.'' Recollecting the match against India during the 1990 World Cup, Reid said the goal he scored was special to him.

''I remember playing against India and playing against Jagbir. When we squared off at the beginning, I remember wishing him. We shared a good rapport. ''I happened to score a goal in that game and it was a highlight for me because scoring goals when you are playing as an inside forward in those days wasn't as prolific as it is today,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022