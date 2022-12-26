Left Menu

India-born cricketer Pushkar Sharma to play for his adopted country Kenya

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa "A" Qualifier is an important phase in qualifying for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States. With his impressive performance, Pushkar is likely to play a huge role in the regional final to realize the Kenyan dream of playing in the T20 World Cup.

India-born cricketer Pushkar Sharma to play for his adopted country Kenya
Pushkar Sharma, an India-born cricketer playing in the African cricket circuit, was rewarded for his performances with a maiden call-up to the Kenyan national cricket team. Earlier in November 2022, Pushkar debuted for Kenya in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa "A" Qualifier held in Rwanda. The dashing southpaw has been prolific in the African cricket circuit.

Last year, he scored 841 runs from 14 innings in the NPCA (Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association) Super Division League. While doing so, he made a long-lasting impression on fans and cricket experts watching the competition. As part of the championship-winning Nakuru Leopards team in the recently concluded Dafabet Africa Cricket Premier League (ACPL Kenya T20), Pushkar scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 115 and took 5 wickets at an economy of under 7, including 3 in the final match against Thika Hippos in Mombasa on December 21 this year. On his selection to the Kenyan national side, acknowledging IndiaFirst Life's contribution to his cricketing journey, Pushkar Sharma said, "I appreciate IndiaFirst Life's continued support to boost my cricketing journey. Without their financial backing, I would not have been able to reach this far in my career. IndiaFirst Life supported me through thick and thin when I was dealing with my father's terminal illness. I am indebted to IndiaFirst Life for encouraging me and enabling me to realise my dreams. It's a matter of pride for me to be backed by an organisation that's always lived up to its core values."

Praveen Menon, Chief People Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd., said, "We are proud of Pushkar's achievements. Recognising his abilities and potential early on, we've backed him throughout his cricketing journey. It aligns with IndiaFirst Life's credo of supporting and nurturing talent. We will continue to support Pushkar to empower him to realise his potential. We wish him more success in times to come." The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa "A" Qualifier is an important phase in qualifying for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States. With his impressive performance, Pushkar is likely to play a huge role in the regional final to realise the Kenyan dream of playing in the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

