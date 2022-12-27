Left Menu

BCCI Secretary lauds Deepak Dhapola's performance in Ranji Trophy match

Eight-wicket haul by Uttarakhand's right-arm medium pacer Deepak Dhapola earned him praise from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:16 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah (Image: ANI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's right-arm medium pacer Deepak Dhapola took eight wickets conceding only 35 runs against Himachal Pradesh to bundle them out for 49 in just 16.3 overs on the first day of Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match being played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. None of the Himachal batters could cross the double-figure mark except Ankit Kalsi, who scored 26 and was also one of Dhapola's victims.

Uttarakhand batters in reply did not collapse like Himachal batters as they went on to score 295 for six at stumps on day 1 with Aditya Tare top scoring with 91 not out. Top management of BCCI praised Deepak Dhapola's performance.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted "#RanjiTrophy has time and again helped bring out raw homegrown talent onto the forefront. This time it's @CricketCau's Deepak Dhapola! His 8/35 against @himachalcricket is one of the finest bowling performances of the tournament. Long way to go! @BCCIdomestic" Deepak Dhapola expressed his happiness over the compliments.

" I am so happy and feel so glad after seeing the tweet of Jay Shah, I am so thankful of him and so happy," Dhapola told ANI. Jay Shah keeps a keen eye on Indian domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

