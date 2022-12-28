Alimon, Riyaz shine in superbike categories

Bengaluru's Alimon Saidalavi, astride a Kawasaki Ninja H2, raced to victory in the Unrestricted category in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 here on Wednesday.

Alimon clocked a blistering 08.022 seconds for the 302-metre sprint to pip Mumbai's Saurabh Parab (08.073s) and Hyderabad's Md Riyaz (08.178s).

Earlier, Riyaz, riding a Suzuki Hayabusa, scored a notable victory over fancied Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) from Bengaluru in the 1051-1650cc category with Mujahid Pasha, also from Bengaluru, finishing third.

Muddappa drew some consolation by claiming the top spot in the support race (851-1050cc) ahead of Saurabh Parab (Mumbai) and Riyaz.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru schoolboy Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing), astride a Yamaha RX 135, scored a fine win in the 2-Stroke Up to 165cc Super Sport class, clocking an impressive 12.615 seconds for the 402-metre dash. Fellow-Bengalureans Prashanth (12.748) and Aiyaz Rem (12.931) came in second and third, respectively.

Local rider Soundari Antanthraj (AS Motorsports) took the honours in the Girls (4-Stroke, Stock 165cc) category, edging out Mumbai's Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing) and Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR) from Puducherry. The Round 3 of the championship will be held on Thursday while the Round 4, which is the final round, is scheduled for Friday.

