KIYG Women's U-18 hockey qualifiers: Odisha to meet MP, Jharkhand to face Haryana

The Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women's Under 18) Bhubaneswar, Odisha has reached the Semi-Final stage, with the final four teams preparing to take the field in their respective Semi-Final clashes on Thursday. In the first Semi-Final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on the Hockey Association Of Odisha, while Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Jharkhand in the second Semi-Final.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh reached the last four of the tournament after defeating Manipur Hockey 10-1 in the Quarter-Final on Tuesday. Bhumika Sahu (7', 13', 15', 53') led Hockey Madhya Pradesh to victory by scoring four goals. Huda Khan (12', 20') and Khushi Katariya (22', 54') also helped out by scoring a brace each while Swati (8') and Ritanya Sahu (38') scored a goal each. Thokchom Devi (17') scored a consolation goal for Manipur Hockey in the first half.

"There is no doubt that our Semi-Final clash against the Hockey Association Of Odisha will be a tough match. We have analyzed their games closely and know about their particular strengths and weaknesses on the pitch. We have to focus on our approach to this game and implement the tactics which we have worked on from the start of this tournament. We are in the crucial stages of the competition now, so we have to be careful to avoid making any mistakes on the pitch tomorrow," said Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Neha Rawat as quoted by Hockey India. On the other hand, the Hockey Association Of Odisha defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-0 in the Quarter-Final to reach the Semi-Final of the tournament. Sunelita Toppo (2', 49') and Supriya Kujjur (17', 26') led the show, scoring two goals each while Pratibha Ekka (33') pitched in with a goal to seal the win for their team.

The coach of the Hockey Association Of Odisha, Edgar Mascarenhas asserted that the team's only goal is to play the Final. "We have done well in the tournament so far and will look to play like that in the Semi-Final match. Our team has some good players and we will try to use their skills to win the next match and reach the Final of the tournament," said Edgar Mascarenhas.

Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Punjab 6-1 in the Quarter-Final to reach the last four of the competition. Bhateri (4') opened the account for Hockey Haryana with her goal while Pinki (13'), Manisha (24') and Saavi (27') added a goal each to build a comfortable lead in the first half. Sonia Devi (49') and Pooja (53') further strengthened their position in the second half as Hockey Haryana. Sukhveer Kaur (21') scored the lone goal for Hockey Punjab. Hockey Haryana's coach Azad Singh Malik said, "We have one of the best teams in the tournament and are confident ahead of the match on Thursday. We have played good hockey in the tournament so far and our players are capable of doing that in the Semi-Final as well."

Hockey Jharkhand, on the other hand, defeated Hockey Mizoram 5-1 in the Quarter-Final to advance to the Semi-Final. "Our players are really confident after winning the Quarter Final clash against Hockey Mizoram. They have the quality to win the tournament and we will show that quality in the Semi-Final as well," said Hockey Jharkhand coach Subhila Minj. (ANI)

