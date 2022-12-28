Left Menu

Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run

Club Brugge fired coach Carl Hoefkens on Wednesday despite a stirring run in the Champions League that landed the Belgian club in the last 16.Hoefkens was let go because of disappointing domestic results highlighted by a Belgian Cup exit last week and lackluster play in the league, where it trails in fourth place.

Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run
Club Brugge fired coach Carl Hoefkens on Wednesday despite a stirring run in the Champions League that landed the Belgian club in the last 16.

Hoefkens was let go because of disappointing domestic results highlighted by a Belgian Cup exit last week and lackluster play in the league, where it trails in fourth place. “Despite a terrific run in the Champions League, the performance and level of play in the league remained below expectations. The World Cup break brought no improvement,” the club said in a statement. No new coach was announced. Brugge beat Atletico Madrid, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen during its surprisingly strong run in group play and now meets Benfica for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals in February.

