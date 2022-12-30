Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin sweeps events in Semmering for 80th World Cup win

American Mikaela Shiffrin continued her sprint towards the history books on Thursday by claiming the slalom to complete a treble in Semmering, Austria and move within two wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record. Shiffrin finished 0.29 seconds ahead of fellow American Paula Moltzan to collect her 80th World Cup win in 1:43.26.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 02:05 IST
American Mikaela Shiffrin continued her sprint towards the history books on Thursday by claiming the slalom to complete a treble in Semmering, Austria and move within two wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record. Shiffrin finished 0.29 seconds ahead of fellow American Paula Moltzan to collect her 80th World Cup win in 1:43.26. Lena Duerr of Germany finished third in 1:43.60.

"I don’t really have anything I can say about (this) that has not already been said. I don’t even understand it yet," Shiffrin said on the skiing governing body's (FIS) website regarding her 80th win and closing in on the record. Thursday's win made her the first ski racer to collect 50 titles in a single discipline. It is the second time Shiffrin has swept the board in Semmering after doing so in 2016.

"It is pretty hard to put into words. I skied really strong all three days and was really happy with my feeling," she said. A fourth straight win caps a remarkable turnaround for Shiffrin in 2022, after the three-time Olympic medallist surprisingly left this year's Beijing Games empty handed.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

