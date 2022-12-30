Star keeper Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in car accident

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

''Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday,'' Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

''He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun.'' The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

''Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ,'' NCA chief VVS Laxman wrote on his twitter handle.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his ''forehead and knee.'' ''The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire,'' it said.

''Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back.'' Pant played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

''We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery,'' DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment.

Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

