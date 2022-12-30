Left Menu

Ker CM, LoP express grief over Pele's demise; say his memories will never die

History testifies that his games were unique and beautiful expressions of football, Vijayan later said in a detailed FB post.Peles death was very painful but for football fans, his memories would never fade away, he said.The Chief Minister also recalled the love and admiration of people in Kerala for the legendary player and said his cut-outs and posters erected across the state during each soccer World Cup were a testimony to this.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:17 IST
Football Legend Pele (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed grief over the death of Brazilian football legend Pele and said the game of football was made enjoyable by the grace, resolve and pleasing spirit with which he played.

Describing the iconic player as one of the greatest footballers in history, the CM said Pele's demise was a great loss to the entire world.

''Adieu,#Pele. It has been a pleasure to witness the many sublime moments he has created for football fans around the world...Joining the grief of football lovers around the globe,'' he tweeted.

''Pele achieved unparalleled fete in his decades-long career. History testifies that his games were unique and beautiful expressions of football,'' Vijayan later said in a detailed FB post.

Pele's death was very painful but for football fans, his memories would never fade away, he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the love and admiration of people in Kerala for the legendary player and said his cut-outs and posters erected across the state during each soccer World Cup were a testimony to this. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan also paid rich tributes to the soccer legend by posting a photo of him, carrying the world cup, on his FB handle.

''Legends vanish from the earth, not from the minds,'' he said in his post.

The 82-year old Brazilian king of soccer, who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. The standard-bearer of the beautiful game had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

