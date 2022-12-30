Cricket-New Zealand v Pakistan test in Karachi ends in draw
The first test between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a draw at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday. The home side, having conceded a lead of 174, declared their second innings at 311-8 in the final session of the contest at Karachi's National Stadium. That left New Zealand needing 138 runs for victory from the final 15 overs and the tourists raced to 61-1 before bad light forced a draw.
That left New Zealand needing 138 runs for victory from the final 15 overs and the tourists raced to 61-1 before bad light forced a draw. The second test, also in Karachi, begins on Monday.
