Cricket-New Zealand v Pakistan test in Karachi ends in draw

The first test between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a draw at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday. The home side, having conceded a lead of 174, declared their second innings at 311-8 in the final session of the contest at Karachi's National Stadium.

That left New Zealand needing 138 runs for victory from the final 15 overs and the tourists raced to 61-1 before bad light forced a draw. The second test, also in Karachi, begins on Monday.

