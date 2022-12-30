QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to the death of Pele from around the world

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death from around the world: BARCELONA MANAGER AND FORMER SPAIN INTERNATIONAL XAVI HERNANDEZ

"I think he marked an entire generation. Everyone wanted to be Pele. Like Maradona, like Messi, they are players who have made history and they become legends when they go. I extend my condolences to his entire family." FORMER IRAN INTERNATIONAL ALI DAEI

"The black pearl of world football passed away." TOTTENHAM MANAGER ANTONIO CONTE

"We are talking about one of the most important players in the world. We are talking about the story of football. "His behaviour, it was always of a person who lived without arrogance and showed always to be a humble person despite, in my opinion, with (Diego) Maradona being the best players in the world."

INDIA CRICKET GREAT SACHIN TENDULKAR "A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele!"

INDIA PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI "The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries.

"His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP." EVERTON MANAGER AND FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL FRANK LAMPARD

"My only memory of Pele is video footage as a young boy. On a world scale, Maradona was my hero but it was always a matter of fact that Maradona and Pele were the two greatest. "The responses yesterday showed he was a great man and a great player as well. A sad day for football."

LIVERPOOL AND EGYPT FORWARD MOHAMED SALAH "Farewell to a legend of football."

FORMER INDIA CAPTAIN BHAICHUNG BHUTIA "Goodbye Legend! You and your game will be missed always. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans."

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

To his family and friends, to CBF (Brazilian football federation), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him so much, I express my sincere condolences. Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.

UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSANDER CEFERIN "He was the first global superstar of the game and, thanks to achievements on and off the field, he played a pioneering role in football's rise to become the world's most popular sport. He will be greatly missed."

ACTOR SYLVESTER STALLONE, PELE'S CO-STAR IN "ESCAPE TO VICTORY" Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man.

NEW YORK CITY FOOTBALL CLUB Obrigado, Pele. No one did more for this sport here, and everywhere. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI Rest in peace, Pele.

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts.

GERMANY WORLD CUP WINNER FRANZ BECKENBAUER Football lost the greatest in its history today - and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pele.

GARY LINEKER, 1986 WORLD CUP TOP SCORER Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON The game. The king. Eternity.

PORTUGAL STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.

FRANCE STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GEOFF HURST I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.

MANCHESTER UNITED Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world.

LIVERPOOL A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.

REAL MADRID Real Madrid C.F., its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, one of the greatest players of all time.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world. BARCELONA

Barca deeply regrets the death of "Rei" (King) Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace. UNESCO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed. ARGENTINA WORLD CUP WINNER OSVALDO ARDILES

The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. Three times World Cup winner, more than 1,000 goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele. FRANCE COACH DIDIER DESCHAMPS

With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport. FORMER ARGENTINA STRIKER GABRIEL BATISTUTA

Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. RIP to a legend. MULTIPLE GRAND SLAM WINNER RAFA NADAL

A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. MULTIPLE OLYMPIC SPRINT CHAMPION USAIN BOLT

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele. MULTIPLE FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON

Lost a legend today. Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. @Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always. FORMER TENNIS WORLD NUMBER ONE BILLIE JEAN KING

"Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special."

