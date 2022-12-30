Sports News Roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs; Aleksander Barkov (3 goals, 2 assists) powers Panthers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pegula falls to Kvitova but U.S. off to winning start in United Cup

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova handed world number three Jessica Pegula her first defeat of the new season, but the United States completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in their United Cup mixed team tournament in Sydney on Friday. Down 2-0 after the opening day's action, the Czechs mounted a spirited comeback as Kvitova beat Pegula 7-6(6) 6-4 but Tomas Machac could not build on the win as he retired due to an ankle injury with Frances Tiafoe leading 6-3 2-4.

Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend. Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of soccer legend Pele

Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer legend Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year. Outside Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov (3 goals, 2 assists) powers Panthers

Aleksander Barkov scored a first-period hat trick and also had two assists and Matthew Tkachuk added two goals and two assists as the Florida Panthers cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, Eetu Luostarinen scored a goal and Brandon Montour added three assists for Florida, which snapped a three-game losing streak while producing a season-high goal total.

Pele or Maradona? Debate will continue raging over who was greater

Before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came along, the enduring debate in soccer about who was the greatest player centered on two men: Pele and Diego Maradona. It was an argument that played out for years on terraces and in bars, on radio and on television.

Soccer-'Your legacy will be eternal': sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian legend Pele

The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.

Brazil's Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Soccer-'You made us happy, even your opponents': Global media celebrate Pele

Brazilian daily O Globo had a commemorative four-cover edition highlighting Pele's career with the headline "Pele Eterno" while publications around the world packed their pages on Friday with tributes to the icon who died after a long battle with cancer. Pele, who rose from poverty to become one of the greatest athletes in modern history, died on Thursday aged 82 as the only man to win three World Cups as a player, sending soccer fans from his nation and the world into mourning.

Soccer-Barcelona were prepared to face Espanyol without Lewandowski, says Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said he is happy that Robert Lewandowski can play against Espanyol after having his suspension overturned by a Spanish court, but added he would have preferred to know of the striker's availability sooner. Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Poland international for three games following his sending off in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna in November.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead a Mavericks offense that shot 51.6 percent overall while producing a 25-5 advantage in fast-break points. Doncic was coming off a historic 60-21-10 line against the Knicks two nights earlier.

Soccer-Ten Hag says United need to strengthen squad with quality signings

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said the Premier League club need reinforcements up top to remain competitive on all fronts, but added that any signing in January would only be completed if the terms match their "sporting and financial criteria". United are light on attacking firepower and will be looking to plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from the club in the wake of an explosive interview with TalkTV.

