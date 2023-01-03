Left Menu

NFL-Buffalo safety Hamlin leaves field in ambulance

The National Football League game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance after being involved in a hit. Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, 212th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 07:57 IST
NFL-Buffalo safety Hamlin leaves field in ambulance

The National Football League game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance after being involved in a hit. The 24-year-old made a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and after briefly jumping to his feet, fell on his back. Medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee in an emotional scene.

As Hamlin was taken to the hospital players from both teams went to their dressing rooms. There was no word if the game, which the Bengals led 7-3, would be restarted. Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, 212th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023