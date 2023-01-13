Left Menu

Paula Badosa out of Adelaide International with thigh injury

It means Kasatkina will play Bencic in the tournament final on Saturday.Badosa, who is seeded 11th for the Australian Open which begins Monday, is scheduled to play American Caty McNally in her first-round match at Melbourne Park.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:41 IST
Paula Badosa out of Adelaide International with thigh injury
Paula Badosa Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from her Adelaide International semifinal with a thigh injury, handing fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina a walkover into the final.

Veronika Kudermetova then followed suit, opting not to play against Belinda Bencic because of a left hip injury. It means Kasatkina will play Bencic in the tournament final on Saturday.

Badosa, who is seeded 11th for the Australian Open which begins Monday, is scheduled to play American Caty McNally in her first-round match at Melbourne Park. "I think I was playing very good tennis, high level.'' the Spanish player said. "I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it's something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.'' Badosa endured 74- and 81-minute sets in Thursday's quarterfinal win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa said she felt she pulled a muscle during the match.

"Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that,'' Badosa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023