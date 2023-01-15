Virat Kohli becomes fifth highest run scorer in ODI cricket

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five. Virat added another record to his pile of accomplishments during India's third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Kerala.

In the 35th over of India's batting, Kohli smashed a leg-cutter bowled by Chamika Karunaratne between mid-off and covers for a four. With this, he was able to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODIs. Virat is currently racing towards his 46th ODI and 74th international cricket century. He has hit his 65th ODI fifty.

At the time of becoming the fifth-highest run-scorer, Virat had 12,652 runs in 268 ODIs at an average of 57.78, with 45 tons and 65 half-century. His best score in the format is 183. He overtook Jayawardene, who has scored 12,650 runs in 448 matches, 418 innings at an average of 33.37. He has 19 centuries and 77 fifties in the format, with the best score of 144.

The highest run-scorer in ODI history is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format, with the best of 200*. Following Tendulkar are, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches), Australian great Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 in 445 matches) and Virat.

Coming to the match, India is racing towards the 300-run mark. Shubman Gill was dismissed after scoring a knock of 116 runs in just 97 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 42 off 49 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)