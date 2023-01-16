HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day one on Monday
The third seed simply overpowered the Romanian and set up a meeting with Brenda Fruhvirtova or Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she pounded down an ace after 59 minutes on court. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam. A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) with a high of 28 forecast.
Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1210 THIRD SEED PEGULA SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND
American Jessica Pegula swept into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian in less than an hour on Margaret Court Arena. The third seed simply overpowered the Romanian and set up a meeting with Brenda Fruhvirtova or Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she pounded down an ace after 59 minutes on court.
1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam.
A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) with a high of 28 forecast. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.
READ MORE Australian Open order of play on Monday
Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to success
Swiatek wanted to test herself against Barty at her best Nadal shrugs off rocky buildup to Australian Open defence
Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions Kyrgios braces for pressure as home favourite at Australian Open
No looking back for last year's Australian Open finalist Collins Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park
Teenager Gauff no longer feels like the new kid on the block Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations
Garcia 'uncomfortable' after reaction to bulimia comments Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open
Retiring Stosur 'too passionate' to walk away from the sport PREVIEW-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion
PREVIEW-Djokovic seeks normal service at Australian Open to match Nadal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Kyrgios and Kokkinakis to defend Australian Open doubles crown
Tennis-Kyrgios expected to be fit for Australian Open despite latest withdrawal
Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate
Jessica Chastain heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's epic 'RRR'
Tennis-Kyrgios has last laugh as Djokovic clash sells out stadium in minutes