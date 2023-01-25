Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Niners DE Omenihu arrested for alleged domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, the San Jose Police Department said. Police said Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail but later posted bail and is no longer in custody, adding that the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will consider possible charges.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another record in her trophy-laden career as she secured an 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her to the top of the list past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn. After a few near-misses since matching Vonn's mark in Kranjska Gora earlier this month, Shiffrin sealed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin full of gratitude after milestone win

Before Mikaela Shiffrin skied into the history books with an 83rd World Cup victory on Tuesday, she took time to acknowledge the more than 100 course workers as they finished a long night of clearing excess snow off the Italian piste. "I took a video of them because that was a moment where you take a step back and look at all these people who are working to make this race happen," she said after setting the women's World Cup record.

Rugby-Welsh Rugby Union chief promises review after sexism allegations

The chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said the governing body will review their processes and procedures in order to ensure the welfare of employees after allegations of sexism were made in a BBC documentary. In the BBC Wales documentary, aired on Monday, several former female WRU employees, including Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as the WRU's general manager of women's rugby in February 2022, made allegations about comments and behaviour that they said were sexist and discriminatory.

Tennis-Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis

Victoria Azarenka showed glimpses of the form that took her to the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles with a vintage display to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday, before Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march towards a maiden Grand Slam title.

Twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four, but it was the end of the road for Sebastian Korda, whose dreams of emulating his famous father ended in pain and disappointment earlier in the day.

Soccer-Moshiri says Everton not for sale but close to securing stadium investment

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said the Premier League club is not for sale, but he is close to securing investment to help with building a new stadium. Moshiri told the club's Fan Advisory Board (FAB) that he is looking for help financing the construction of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in a video posted on the club website on Tuesday but recorded prior to their defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Motor racing-Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) urged Formula One's governing body on Tuesday to allow seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers to speak freely on 'political' issues. The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

Motor racing-Formula One accuses FIA head of commercial interference

Liberty Media-owned Formula One has accused FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of interfering with its commercial rights by publicly questioning a reported $20 billion valuation of the sport. Ben Sulayem, an Emirate elected in 2021 to the top job at Formula One's governing body, took to Twitter on Monday after Bloomberg reported Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) explored a bid for more than that amount.

Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio

Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.

Soccer-Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equaliser against Cologne

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich thundered in a 90th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Cologne on Tuesday, staying four points clear at the top. The German champions, chasing a record-extending 11th league crown, had possession but were far less effective than their opponents who looked to be snatching the three points courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri's fourth minute volley at the far post.

