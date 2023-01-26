Left Menu

Tennis-Beaten Linette says semi-final run reward for years of sacrifice

Unseeded Pole Magda Linette said she is on a "good track" despite being beaten 7-6(1) 6-2 by Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday, adding that her run at Melbourne Park was reward for years of sacrifices.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 20:07 IST
Tennis-Beaten Linette says semi-final run reward for years of sacrifice
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unseeded Pole Magda Linette said she is on a "good track" despite being beaten 7-6(1) 6-2 by Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday, adding that her run at Melbourne Park was reward for years of sacrifices. Linette was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final after earning a 6-3 7-5 quarter-final win over former world number one Karolina Pliskova. She had never made it past the third round of a major before.

When asked what she would change about her performance in the defeat, the 30-year-old told reporters: "Not too much. "Really, it's like a point here and point there. That's what we actually already spoke a little bit with my coach is that it's so nice that we actually said, 'Maybe on this point I could have done this a little bit different'.

"That means we are really on a good track, like we have a really good structure of what I'm going to do on the court. That's somewhere you want to be as a tennis player. We are really happy it's working and it's just the beginning. "But it's really been so rewarding for all the hard work that we've done, for all the sacrifices, all these years on tour, so many Grand Slams."

Sabalenka will face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023