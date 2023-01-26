Left Menu

Motorcycling-Pedrosa to make wildcard return at Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday. Pedrosa, 37, retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top class wins but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

A three times world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team. His last wildcard outing was in Austria in 2021.

"I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wildcard. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

