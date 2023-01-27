Left Menu

Cricket-Lara to act as 'performance mentor' for West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said batting great Brian Lara has agreed to take on the role of "performance mentor" to help players and coaches in all three formats of the game.

Updated: 27-01-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:58 IST
Cricket-Lara to act as 'performance mentor' for West Indies
Brian Lara. (Photo- CWI) Image Credit: ANI

The 53-year-old, who was part of a review panel formed after West Indies faltered in the first round of last year's T20 World Cup, would support the head coaches "in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense", the CWI said in a statement on Thursday.

The former captain would also work closely with Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams on World Cup planning, the board added. "Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful," Lara said in the statement.

"I'm looking forward to joining the group in Zimbabwe and the opportunity to work with other West Indies teams later in the year." Lara's first assignment will be a two-test series in Zimbabwe beginning in Bulawayo on Feb. 4, while the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year will be high on the men's team's agenda.

"I am really looking forward to Brian making a significant contribution to our cricket system by providing invaluable guidance and advice to our players and coaches," Adams said. "We are confident that Brian will help to improve our high-performance mindset and strategic culture that will bring us more success on the field across all formats."

