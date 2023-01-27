India U17 football team set to play two friendly matches against Qatar
The team is now training in Goa. In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp. The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against the Uzbekistan U-17 team in Vasco da Gama, Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano's boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3. (ANI)
