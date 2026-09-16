EU Clash Over Sanctions: France's Push to Lift Usmanov Ban

France is advocating for the lifting of EU sanctions on Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, amid pressures linked to Azerbaijan holding French nationals. The EU failed to extend the sanctions, needing unanimous approval. France's call is purportedly tied to national security and influenced by Azerbaijan's leverage involving captured French citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:13 IST
EU Clash Over Sanctions: France's Push to Lift Usmanov Ban

France is advocating for the EU to repeal sanctions on Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov. This move comes as Paris faces pressure from Azerbaijan, which is detaining two French nationals, according to informed European diplomats.

The European Union envoys postponed the renewal deadline for Russia's sanctions listings by seven days on Monday, after failing to secure a consensus for a six-month extension which requires unanimous agreement among the 27 member states. France, along with Slovakia, is pushing to lift sanctions imposed on Usmanov after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Usmanov has pursued legal action across Europe aiming to remove the sanctions, challenging media statements used as justification for the restrictions.

French diplomatic sources claim their move to lift sanctions is driven by national security concerns, responding to international partners' requests related to Usmanov. European diplomats report that France privately believes Azerbaijan is leveraging the Usmanov situation to exert pressure over two detained French nationals. The Financial Times first connected the Azerbaijan link, highlighting that President Ilham Aliyev has lobbied for Usmanov's delisting, supposedly supported by Qatar and Kazakhstan.

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