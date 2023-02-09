Presidential Golf Challenge in support for Adopt-A-School Foundation

Following the delivery of the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to a Joint Sitting of Parliament this evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa will champion the cause of dignity for learners by teeing off at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge in support of the Adopt-a-School Foundation.

As part of post SONA activities, the event will take place on Friday morning at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate at Melkbosstrand.

The Presidential Golf Challenge mobilises financial and technical support for charities designated by the sitting President of the Republic. It provides an opportunity for decision-makers in the public sector and the private sector to engage informally on ways to work together to address challenges in society.

This initiative is coordinated by the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector to empower communities in need.

According to the Presidency, contributions by participating organisations will benefit the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

“Funds raised at the 2022 Presidential Golf Challenge have been allocated to the construction of school ablution facilities in support of the Department of Basic Education’s Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Initiative.

“Through its Community-based Infrastructure Model, the Adopt-a-School Foundation is implementing sanitation projects at Lower Ndakana Primary School in Nqamakwe, Eastern Cape and Mbokota Primary School in Mbokota village in Limpopo,” the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Presidency said that the schools were identified in partnership with the Department of Basic Education.

The projects commenced at both schools in August 2022, after drawings were approved in November 2022, and are currently underway.

At Lower Ndakana, a Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) ablution facility is being constructed, while a flushing system is being constructed at Mbokota Primary School.

“Through the implementation of Adopt-a-School Foundation’s Community-based Infrastructure Model, 14 job opportunities on site have been created at Mbokota Primary School, and 18 at Lower Ndakana Primary School,” the Presidency said.

Established in 2002, the Adopt-a-School Foundation strives to support the delivery of enhanced and conducive teaching environments.

This is done with the support of public and private partners that assist the foundation in implementing its replicable model of Whole School Development (WSD).

The model focuses on developing four critical areas within a school environment: leadership, curriculum, infrastructure and social and learner well-being in adopted schools.

“President Ramaphosa will officiate the Challenge by teeing off alongside talented teenage golfer Jimmy Takalani Musandiwa, whose home course is Soutpansberg Golf Club where he plays off a seven handicap with a number of provincial and junior tournaments on his record.

“The President will play one or two holes before returning to the office to continue his focus on the work of government,” the Presidency said.

For more information on the Foundation, the public can visit http://www.cyrilramaphosafoundation.org/ -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)