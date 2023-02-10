Left Menu

"One step forward, one step stronger": Rishab Pant shares picture of his walk after horrific car accident

The famous wicket-keeper batter had met a car accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway in which he suffered multiple injuries

"One step forward, one step stronger": Rishab Pant shares picture of his walk after horrific car accident
India cricketer Rishabh Pant (Image: Rishabh Pant Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating after a severe accident he suffered on December 30 last year, gave a glimpse of the progress in his recovery on Friday and said "one step forward...one step better". He took to Twitter to share his first pictures after he underwent a successful surgery on the road to recovery.

Pant is seen walking with help of crutches. The famous wicket-keeper batter had met a car accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway in which he suffered multiple injuries. He is recovering after surgery at a Mumbai hosptial.

"One step forward One step stronger One step better, " Rishabh Pant said as he shared pictures. https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1624030516210184192

Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL. The doctors have predicted he will need at least six months to recover from injuries completely. Pant, one of top players, was airlifted earlier in January from Dehradun to Mumbai at the BCCI's instruction and placed under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a specialised surgeon hired by the board.

The doctors haven't yet given a specific time frame for Pant's return to training, but the BCCI and the selectors have determined that the wicketkeeper-batter would be out of action for at least six months. In Pant's absence, the selectors have picked KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as backup wicketkeepers for Australia Test series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

