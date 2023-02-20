The Best Rugby Boots: Which Boots Are Right for You?

Read our guide to see what you should be taking into account when deciding on a new pair of rugby boots. Then treat yourself to a brand new pair, which should last you many games.

Things to Consider

Before we showcase some of the best rugby boots, we’ll run through some important factors to consider when choosing a pair to buy.

Like football boots, rugby boots have lots of different aspects, and it’s a good idea to find a pair that suits your needs. Instead of picking a pair at random, find a few top recommendations and compare them to see which one is best. Below are some points you might want to think about when buying some new rugby boots:

A decent pair of rugby boots should be lightweight; otherwise, they may slow you down a bit.

Rugby, as a contact sport played on a field, can be very hard-hitting, and boots are liable to get covered in mud. This is why, when choosing new ones, you should consider the durability of rugby footwear and only pick the ones that will last.

It’s important that you choose a pair of rugby boots with a firm grip to help you maneuver, tackle, and hold your ground more efficiently.

Rugby boots, like football boots, come in a variety of prices. It’s best to choose a pair that’s affordable so that it doesn’t break the bank and long-lasting so that it can be considered a worthwhile investment.

Your foot shape is something that you should take into account when buying any type of shoe, not just rugby or even football boots.

Many boots are better suited to a particular playing position.

Soft-Ground vs Firm-Ground Boots

As well as the points listed above, you should think about the ground you’re going to be playing on. Most rugby boots are designed for either soft or firm ground.

Having said that, some boots are suitable for both types of terrain and are ideal for people who play games in a diverse range of environments. Many players, on the other hand, prefer to have one pair for soft ground and another for firm ground.

Boots for Soft Grounds

These are rugby boots that are designed for softer surfaces, such as wet, muddy fields and any sort of pitch with a dirt or sand base.

Many professional rugby games were played on soft-ground surfaces during the gaming history, and because of this, these pitches tend to be well maintained with frequent watering and mowing. Boots that are designed for soft ground usually have traditional studs, which are quite long, metallic, and rounded in shape.

Boots for Firm Grounds

If your rugby boots are meant for firm ground, they should work well on hard surfaces such as dry ground with low-cut grass. Firm-ground surfaces tend not to have as much maintenance as softer ones. Lots of places, such as open fields and even some public parks, have ground that’s tough enough for firm-ground footwear to be suitable.

Boots designed for firm ground have metallic studs that are shorter than the ones on boots designed for soft ground. Some manufacturers, however, don’t use metal for the studs and go for plastic ones instead. You may even find some for firm ground that has a mix of both plastic and metallic studs.

The Best Rugby Boots

Now, we’ll show you several of the best rugby boots. Each of these makes a great purchase in its own right and is a top-quality product well worth considering.

The Best Rugby Boots for Forwards

Forwards should wear sturdier boots with a stronger grip because they must be able to hold their ground in scrums. There are many makes that are ideal for forwards, and one of the most popular of these is the Adidas Kakari Z.1 SG Boots.

These are very well-rated, having been praised by both critics and professional players thanks to their traction, durability, and stability. The newest iteration of this rugby boot is lighter than previous ones, which is down to Adidas trimming it down and getting rid of excess weight.

Even though the boots are now a bit lighter, they’re still just as worthwhile, and none of their other factors has been compromised in any way. The only downside to this particular boot is that you can buy last year’s version, the most recent one, for a much cheaper price. It’s slightly heavier, but many rugby players will accept that if they can get a pair for less money.

The Best Rugby Boots for Backs

If you’re back, you should go for a pair that’s quite lightweight and enables you to make sudden, quick movements on the pitch. Of all the options out there, we recommend the Adidas Predator Malice Control boots.

These rugby boots are made of synthetic materials and are intended for use on soft ground. One of their key features is asymmetric lacing, which, according to the manufacturer, gives players more control over their kicks.

Like other brands, they come in a broad range of colors, styles, and patterns to suit different players’ needs and tastes. Wearing Adidas Predator Malice Control boots, you should be able to run about the pitch with greater speed, efficiency, and stealth.

Thanks to the boots’ soft interior cushioning, you shouldn’t feel as much impact on your ankles when there’s a collision.

The Best All-Round Rugby Boots

If you're on a tight budget, invest in a pair that can be worn on both soft and firm ground. By doing this, you’ll only have to buy one pair and won’t have to make two separate purchases.

If you’re after a pair of all-around rugby boots, there are plenty of great options to consider. The Mizuno Morelia Neo III Beta Elite footwear is highly recommended for anyone looking for rugby boots that can be used in a variety of situations and styles. They’re made from kangaroo leather, and though they’re quite a tough pair of boots, they’re still fairly lightweight. According to the manufacturer, wearing these ones should improve your technique and help with your speed.

Buying New Rugby Boots

When it comes to buying a pair of rugby boots, it's a good idea to shop around, especially if you don't have much money to spend.

Boots from the biggest brands, especially those that have just recently come out, tend to have higher prices. Smaller companies' footwear, as well as pairs that have been on the market for a few years, have the lowest prices.

If you buy a pair from a manufacturer’s website, you’ll probably be paying the top price for them. This isn’t ideal for players who are on a budget or who simply don’t want to spend a ton of money.

Thankfully, though, there are plenty of third-party sites that sell rugby boots, and here you’ll often find cheaper prices and discounts. Amazon is a key site to check out, as is InterSport.

Caring for Your Boots

Rugby boots, by their very nature, get a lot of wear and tear, especially if you’re playing at a professional level.

Whenever you buy a new pair of boots, it’s worth taking care of them as best you can because doing so can make them last longer. There are some quick, basic things you can do to look after your boots in between matches.

For example, you can get rid of dried mud by wiping it away or by knocking the two boots together. If you’re going to give the boots a wipe, make sure you use cool water and not hot water. This is because when water is hot, it can cause the leather to crack, which you don’t want to happen.

It’s recommended that you use leather conditioning cream, or a similar sort of substance, on your boots every once in a while. Having first applied this cream to a cloth, you then wipe the boots, and by doing this, you’ll help keep the leather in good condition.

Whatever you do, don’t put rugby boots in the washing machine because this can destroy them and make them unusable. Always wash and clean your footwear manually instead.

Summary

Having the right sort of rugby boots is necessary if you’re going to play the sport well. If your current pair is looking worn down, replace it as soon as possible before your next rugby game.

Having read our guide, you should be able to find the best rugby boots for you a lot more quickly and easily. Choose one of the pairs we’ve highlighted and shop around for a deal. Alternatively, think about some of the factors we’ve listed and find a new pair from the many options out there.

If you come across a deal, be sure to take advantage of it. Sports footwear can be costly, so cutting down on your spending is always advisable if you can do it. Whether you’re after specialist rugby boots or you prefer a more standard pair, you shouldn’t struggle to find what you’re looking for.

