Left Menu

Soccer-Amputee Oleksy in disbelief after beating Payet, Richarlison to Puskas award

Oleksy's spectacular overhead kick in amputee football was voted by fans and expert panelists above Richarlison's acrobatic World Cup volley for Brazil against Serbia and Payet's long-range strike for Olympique de Marseille against PAOK in the Europa Conference League. "The time will come for me to believe what happened," Oleksy said on Tuesday after he landed back in Warsaw.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 23:16 IST
Soccer-Amputee Oleksy in disbelief after beating Payet, Richarlison to Puskas award
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy still cannot believe his scissor kick won the 2022 FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal on Monday, beating finalists Dimitri Payet and Richarlison to the prize. Oleksy's spectacular overhead kick in amputee football was voted by fans and expert panelists above Richarlison's acrobatic World Cup volley for Brazil against Serbia and Payet's long-range strike for Olympique de Marseille against PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

"The time will come for me to believe what happened," Oleksy said on Tuesday after he landed back in Warsaw. "But I am very happy. I managed to leave behind Payet, Richarlison, (Kylian) Mbappe - there's Marcin Oleksy (now).

"I actually felt a little bit of fear when I went to collect the prize, (as for) what it would be like. (There were so many) emotions. I tucked my head down at first, took two deep breaths - not to drop a tear." Oleksy became the first amputee to win the award.

"I looked at the crowd and thought: 'So you can compete with Mbappe? Yes you can! It is possible to win against him? It is!'," he later told a news conference. Mbappe, whose second goal against Argentina in the World Cup final was on the initial shortlist of 11 nominees, was among those who congratulated the Polish player, Oleksy said.

"It was an honour to be nominated for Puskas Award. Congratulations @airoleksy, your goal is a masterpiece and you are an inspiration for all of us!," Richarlison wrote on Instagram, alongside his picture with Oleksy. Oleksy combines football with a full-time job as an excavator operator.

"I invite Robert Lewandowski to a training session. I'll show him how to score nice goals," he joked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023