According to a statement by the Naples prosecutor's office, police found more than 80 weapons hidden under the garage floor of Imperiale's house, including three Kalashnikov rifles, a grenade, and 5,067 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Italian police seize weapons haul from Van Gogh-loving mobster

Italian police said on Thursday they had seized a large stash of weapons from the home of Raffaele Imperiale, a detained mafia boss who previously made headlines for possessing a couple of stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings. According to a statement by the Naples prosecutor's office, police found more than 80 weapons hidden under the garage floor of Imperiale's house, including three Kalashnikov rifles, a grenade, and 5,067 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo

Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg. The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.

