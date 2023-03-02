Left Menu

Rabada takes 6, South Africa beats West Indies in 1st Test

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:10 IST
Rabada takes 6, South Africa beats West Indies in 1st Test

South Africa beat West Indies by 87 runs in the first Test as the home bowlers saved the game after both teams' batting collapsed on the third day Thursday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada spearheaded South Africa's three-day victory at Centurion with 6-50 in the final innings as the West Indians were all out for 159 while chasing 247 for victory.

Jermaine Blackwood's 79 was in vain for West Indies, and he was one of Rabada's haul when he tried to fend off a short ball and edged to Aiden Markram in the slips.

That was Rabada's fifth wicket and the ninth to go down for West Indies, and all but wrapped up the game.

Rabada removed Kemar Roach lbw in the same over to clinch the win and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The fast bowlers ruled on a typical pace-friendly Centurion pitch, which offered the additional challenge of unpredictable bounce. In all, 16 wickets fell on the third day after 11 went down in the final session on day two.

Alzarri Joseph and Roach took five-wicket hauls for the West Indies — one in each innings — and Anrich Nortje and Rabada did the same for South Africa.

Ultimately, South Africa's first-innings lead of 130, after it made 342 and bowled West Indies out for 212, was enough to carry it home.

South Africa's batters struggled even more than the West Indians in their second innings and the Proteas, who started the day on 49-4, were all out for 116 in just 28 overs, their lowest Test total at Centurion.

Roach's 5-47 sent the South Africans tumbling and gave the tourists a realistic chance of winning.

Those hopes vanished in 14.2 overs of the West Indies chase as the tourists slumped to 33-5.

Rabada struck in the first over when South Africa successfully reviewed a catch down the legside to get rid of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck. That set South Africa on the way to victory, with Marco Jansen's 2-33 backing up Rabada, and Temba Bavuma celebrating a victory in his first game as South Africa's new Test captain despite him illustrating the struggles of the batters.

Bavuma marked his captaincy debut with a pair of ducks. AP AM AM AM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023